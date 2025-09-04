Paterson Man Charged In 2023 Fatal Shooting After Arrest In Florida, Prosecutor Says

Joshua Perez, 38, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray said in a joint statement.

On Nov. 10, 2023, at approximately 12:44 a.m., Paterson police were dispatched to Park Avenue and Straight Street on a report of a shooting, Valdes and Murray said. Officers found a 33-year-old Paterson man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Perez was the shooter, authorities said. He was located in Florida and extradited to New Jersey on Sept. 2, 2025, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The state has filed a motion for pretrial detention, which will be heard by a Superior Court judge at a later date.

Murder carries a sentencing range of 30 years to life in prison, while possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun each carry five to 10 years, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO, email [email protected], submit anonymously at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips, or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

