Paterson Man, 63, Busted For Dealing Coke

Detectives from the sheriff's Bureau of Narcotics conducted simultaneous searches of the vehicle and Keen Street basement apartment of Julio C. Arista, as well as of Quilvio's Bar & Liquors on Main Street, on Thursday, Aug. 3, Berdnik said.

They were assisted by members of the sheriff's Fugitive Warrant Squad, patrol officers and the K-9 unit, he said.

They seized over half an ounce of cocaine -- worth about a thousand dollars on the stree -- and $637 in alleged proceeds, Berdnick said.

Incidentally arrested during the operation was 59-year-old Nelson Santiago of Dakota Avenue, who the sheriff said was carrying 10 heroin folds.

Santiago was released on a drug possession charge. Arista was charged with possession of cocaine for sale, among other offenses, and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

