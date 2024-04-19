Gotcha! East Orange Fugitive Caught, Charged With Shooting Prospect Park Woman On New Year's

It was just before 5 a.m. this past Jan. 1 that the 25-year-old victim from Prospect Park arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle.

She’d been shot near the corner of Market Street and East 33rd Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

Eudys Santios-Toribio was subsequently identified as the shooter and a manhunt began.

It was right around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18 that Santios-Toribio was seized by members of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Valdes and Abbassi said.

They didn’t say where. Nor did they address a possible motive.

Santios-Toribio remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail. He's charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and weapons possession.

