Paterson Firefighter Snatched Jewelry From Hospitalized Prisoner: Authorities

Antonio Moore, 39, of Newark was released pending an initial appearance in Superior Court in Paterson after members of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Public Integrity Unit arrested him on Wednesday, June 21, they said.

Clifton police had brought the victim in custody to the city hospital last Aug. 21, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

“The arrestee’s personal property, including a gold chain and the arrest warrant paperwork, were placed into a property bag,” the prosecutor said.

“The property bag was left on a gurney when the officers escorted the arrestee into a bathroom to get changed,” she said.

Valdes continued:

“When the Clifton officers returned, the bag had been removed. The property bag was found inside a trash bin, but the gold chain was missing.

“The investigation obtained video surveillance of the location of the theft. That video footage of the hallway shows a man in a Paterson Emergency Medical Services uniform remove the property bag from the unattended gurney.

"The investigation identified that individual as Antonio Moore,” the prosecutor said.

Moore, who became a city firefighter in February 2016, was charged with theft and given a July 5 first appearance date in Central Judicial Processing in Paterson, Valdes said.

The investigation isn’t over, however.

“At this time, further information will not be released so as not to jeopardize the safety of persons involved or to jeopardize the investigation in progress,” the prosecutor said.

Stay tuned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.