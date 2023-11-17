Paterson Ex-Con Who Murdered Woman About To Have His Baby Sentenced To Life

Donqua Thomas, 33, was convicted by a jury in Paterson this past summer of murder in the cold-blooded killing of Remy Lee, a 31-year-old mother of two.

It was early afternoon on Oct. 29, 2020 when “Quay” Thomas parked a red Scion coupe in a rear lot at the Brooks-Sloate Terrace co-ops, prosecutors said.

Lee, returning from a doctor's visit, pulled up an hour and a half later, got out of her car and headed to her apartment.Thomas then pointed a gun out his car window and shot her four times before racing off, prosecutors said.

Lee was conscious and able to communicate with her mother and others who rushed to her side, as well as to police and paramedics who arrived a short time later. An ambulance took her to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where she delivered a healthy baby boy before dying.

Detectives assembled an airtight case that included interviews with family members and neighbors and footage from neighborhood surveillance cameras.

A plea deal definitely wasn’t happening.

Instead, Passaic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Allan P. Nawrocki secured convictions against Thomas of murder and weapons offenses, including having a gun in his possession as a convicted felon.

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai took it from there on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Thomas, who's spent much of the time since the murder behind bars at Bergen County Jail, will be assigned to a prison by the New Jersey Department of Corrections in the near future.

