Paterson Detectives Seize 5,600 Oxy Pills, Ounce Of Coke, More, Arrest Ex-Con

City detectives nabbed Niair Lane, 27, with the drugs -- worth more than $115,000 -- on June 7, Officer in Charge Isa Abbassi announced on June 20.

He was carrying 100 pills, and the rest was found at a residence on Chadwick Street, Abbassi said.

Why authorities waited nearly two weeks to share the information publicly wasn't immediately clear.

Lane, who was charged with various drug offenses, was quickly in and out of the Bergen County Jail in less than 24 hours, thanks to New Jersey's bail reform law.

Lane had spent nine months in the Bergen lockup following an arrest for gun possession and resisting arrest in the parking lot of the White Castle on Broadway in Paterson in December 2021, records show.

He'd also been arrested four years earlier on gun and drug charges.

“This is an example of great police work that has been done by the Paterson Police Department and will continue to be done by our officers,” Abbassi said in a release. “I want to thank these detectives and their supervisors for conducting a successful operation and arresting this individual without incident.”

