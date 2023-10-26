Paterson Detectives Probing Teen Shootings Rammed By Vehicle, Juvenile Nabbed, Guns Seized

Investigators from the city's Street Crimes Unit spotted the vehicle shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, said Isa Abbassi, the state-appointed temporary officer in charge of the Paterson Police Department.

It matched the description of one connected to the shooting of an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman -- both from the city -- at the intersection of East Holsman Street and North Bridge Street in the middle of the afternoon on Oct. 17, Abbassi said on Oct. 26

Both victims survived after being treated at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, responders said.

The occupants of the vehicle that struck the city police car early Monday evening bailed out and scattered, Abbassi said.

The detectives weren't seriously injured, responders at the scene said.

Residents helped lead the investigators to the teen, who'd apparently changed his clothes and tossed away a gun while fleeing through a backyard on nearby 16th Avenue, they said.

The detectives seized the youth, as well as a semi-automatic handgun and an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle that had been reported stolen out of Virginia, Abbassi said.

Police signed a delinquency complaint against the juvenile charging him with resisting arrest, escape, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun, firearms possession by a minor and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

They continued trying to identify and capture his companions.

