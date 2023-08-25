Pat Kramer, Longtime Paterson Mayor, Dies At 90

Kramer grew up on East 42nd Street and 18th Avenue, and attended what is now John F. Kennedy High School. After graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Kramer ran on the Republican ticket for mayor, and was elected in 1966.

Kramer's first term of mayor was from 1967 to 1972, before he was asked to head up the Commission of Public Affairs. Following that stint, he ran for mayor again, serving from 1975 to 1982. He also ran for governor in 1981, losing in the Republican primary.

As mayor, Kramer worked to preserve the Great Falls Historic District, including getting then-President Gerald Ford to pay a visit.

Tributes poured in for Kramer following his passing.

Pat "was a brilliant advisor, collaborator and friend," Congressman Bill Pascrell said. "I have met great leaders in all walks of life. But few people, anywhere, have done more to help others and have dedicated themselves more to their community than Pat."

