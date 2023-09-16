'Passionate Eater' Dad Combines Dominican, Italian Recipes At New North Jersey Sandwich Shop

Markin Delacruz, a self-described "passionate eater," has brought Sandwichitos to Old River Road, on the border of Edgewater and North Bergen.

Delacruz combines recipes from his Dominican background with those of his Italian wife's.

As of its Friday, Sept. 15 opening, Sandwichitos offered a dozen different gourmet sandwiches as customers spilled out the doors of the renovated space, waiting in line.

"Delacruz offers an eclectic sandwich menu featuring creative blends of international cuisine, starting with the 'Jiu-Jitsu Steak' in homemade chimichurri, named after the previous occupants of the premises," a release from the Township of North Bergen says.

Sandwichitos, 9025 Old River Road, 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Friday and 12:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.