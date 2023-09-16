Fog/Mist 67°

'Passionate Eater' Dad Combines Dominican, Italian Recipes At New North Jersey Sandwich Shop

A dad from the Dominican Republic has opened a brand-new sandwich shop in North Jersey.

Markin Delacruz is joined by North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco for the opening of Sandwichitos.
Markin Delacruz, a self-described "passionate eater," has brought Sandwichitos to Old River Road, on the border of Edgewater and North Bergen.

Delacruz combines recipes from his Dominican background with those of his Italian wife's. 

As of its Friday, Sept. 15 opening, Sandwichitos offered a dozen different gourmet sandwiches as customers spilled out the doors of the renovated space, waiting in line.

"Delacruz offers an eclectic sandwich menu featuring creative blends of international cuisine, starting with the 'Jiu-Jitsu Steak' in homemade chimichurri, named after the previous occupants of the premises," a release from the Township of North Bergen says.

Sandwichitos, 9025 Old River Road, 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Friday and 12:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

