Passengers Forced To Slide Off American Airlines Plane After Fire Breaks Out

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon, July 26, when American Airlines Flight 3023 was departing Denver International Airport for Miami.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Boeing 737 MAX 8 reported a possible landing gear incident around 2:45 p.m. local time, prompting an immediate halt to the takeoff and an emergency evacuation

NBC News reports that as the plane gathered speed, passengers heard a loud bang and felt strong vibrations before the aircraft stopped. Video footage captured black smoke billowing from the the origin of the blaze, the landing gear, an d a piece of debris rolling away from the plane.

As smoke and the smell of burning filled the cabin, flight attendants deployed the emergency slides.

All 173 passengers and crew evacuated safely, though one person was hospitalized with minor injuries and five others were checked by medics at the scene, NBC News reports.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reminded travelers to always leave luggage behind during emergencies, after some passengers were seen carrying bags while fleeing the burning jet.

