Passenger Suffers Broken Leg, Brain Bleed In Double Fatal North Bergen Crash: Campaign

Daniel “Danny” Lozano, 21, was a passenger in the vehicle struck during the Sunday, Sept. 28 crash on Tonnelle Avenue, according to a GoFundMe launched by his brother, Christian Lozano.

Prosecutors said the driver of a Honda Accord, Joseph Aziz, 20, of Jersey City, was being pursued by North Bergen Police Lt. Jason Appello after an alleged traffic violation near 70th Street when he slammed into a Toyota Corolla between 50th and 51st streets just before 11:20 p.m. Aziz and the Corolla’s driver, Brian Rivera, 24, were both killed.

Lozano, a mechanical engineering student at NJIT, suffered a broken leg, severe hand injuries, and a brain bleed, his family said. He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries and months of rehabilitation.

“Our family is doing everything we can as Danny faces surgeries, rehabilitation, and time away from school. Any help you can give means more than words can express,” his brother Christian wrote.

The fundraiser, which had collected $12,400 by Thursday, will help cover medical expenses, therapy, and living costs while Lozano recovers. “We are beyond grateful that Danny survived, but he now faces a long road ahead,” the family wrote. “Danny has always dreamed of building a bright future, and with your love, generosity, and prayers, we believe he can overcome this.”

