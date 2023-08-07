Overcast 81°

Passenger Seriously Injured, Motorcyclist Jailed After DWI Crash At Bergen Park: Prosecutor

A salesman at a Rockland County auto dealership was jailed after authorities said he crashed his motorcycle at a Bergen County Park – seriously injuring his female passenger – while under the influence of alcohol.

Alex Cruz, 33, of Suffern, NY, lost control of the motorcycle at the Forest Avenue entrance to Van Saun Park in Paramus shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Both he and his female passenger were ejected, the prosecutor said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Hospital with serious bodily injuries, Musella said.

Cruz was arrested at the scene, he said.

Cruz remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court. He’s charged with assault by auto resulting in serious bodily injury while DWI and also received several summonses.

