Passaic Valley Alum Struck In Head By Line Drive At College Baseball Practice, Family Says

The freshman, who graduated from Passaic Valley High School last spring, was struck in the head by a line drive at practice on Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by his sister, Sofia.

Fiorita has been in a medically-induced coma and, although he's since been taken off of a ventilator and is breathing on his own, it's too soon to say how his brain will respond to the injury, Sofia says.

As of Monday, Sept. 9, more than $35,700 had been raised on the campaign.

"He will have a long road ahead and this fund is being set up to cover all medical costs associated with his rehabilitation," Sofia writes. "Anything and everything helps! Please consider donating if you are able. I also ask that you say a prayer for my brother Nicholas, he is a strong believer in the power of God and prayer.

"He is one of the strongest people I know. Let's help him win this battle."

Daily Voice reached out CCM's athletic department Monday morning for comment.

