Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Pick Off Stolen Out-Of-State Pickup

Bureau of Narcotics members stopped the super-duty 2020 Ford F-350 in Wayne and discovered that a bogus VIN number had replaced the original to make the truck appear legit, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They arrested the driver, Beau Richard Gunset, 28, of Oak Ridge and charged him with receiving stolen property and having possession of a vehicle with altered/fictitious parts, the sheriff said.

Gunset was released pending court action, he said.

