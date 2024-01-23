Passaic Sheriff Berdnik Dead By Suicide: Multiple Sources

Emergency responders rushed to Toro's Turkish Restaurant on Hazel Street late the afternoon of Jan. 23 after Berdnik shot himself in a bathroom -- startling staff and patrons, they said.

Several law enforcement officers of all stripes said they can't imagine why Berdnik, 64, with new grandchildren, would do such a thing.

The area was shut down as city police and their colleagues from the sheriff's office and neighboring Paterson converged on the neighborhood.

Berdnik, a Clifton native, became sheriff in 2011 after retiring from the Clifton Police Department.

He won re-election as sheriff for a fourth straight time in November 2022.

Things had gotten a bit rocky professionally lately.

Last week federal authorities charged two sergeants and an officer in Bernik's department in connection with an alleged beating of a defendant awaiting trial in 2021.

The sheriff last week also announced that he had pink-slip more than two dozen correctional officers amid the ongoing shuttering of the Passaic County Jail. The Bergen County Jail has been absorbing its inmates.

"I am well aware that there is much confusion and stress during this very difficult time in our agency," the sheriff wrote to his staff. "I have done everything in my power to find employment for all affected employees but unfortunately, we must move forward to lay off 29 correctional police officers at this time."

Berdnik grew up in Clifton, where his father worked for pharmaceutical giant Hoffmann-La Roche on Route 3, and knew he wanted to fight crime from a very young age.

He was graduated from Clifton High School in 1978 and worked in just about every capacity during his 28 years with the city police department.

Bernick was considered a straight-laced lawman, one who was trusted heading the department's Internal Affairs Division. He also taught at the Passaic County Police Academy.

Berdnik was particularly proud, however, of having graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, in 1998.

Berdnik leaves his wife, Monica Berdnik, who's a pediatric nurse at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, four adult children and several grandchildren.

