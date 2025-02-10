Passaic River Bridge Demolition Prompts Garden State Parkway Detour For Half Of February

Starting Monday, Feb. 10, at 11 p.m., through Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5 a.m., all northbound traffic will be rerouted off the Parkway at Exit 156 in Clifton. This detour will continue for 15 nights throughout the month, allowing crews to safely demolish part of the 70-year-old bridge.

Northbound traffic will be redirected off the Parkway at Exit 156, traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 46 for about 1.5 miles before re-entering the Parkway at Interchange 157. One hour before the detour begins, only one northbound lane near Exit 156 will remain open.

Drivers should allow extra travel time on detour nights.

Key Details:

Where: Garden State Parkway Northbound at Exit 156 (Clifton)

Detour: Traffic rerouted onto U.S. Route 46 East before returning to Parkway at Interchange 157

Southbound traffic will not be affected

Stay Updated:

Check real-time traffic at 511NJ.org, call 511, or download the SafeTripNJ app

Visit NJTA.com for live camera views and updates

Follow @GSParkway on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest alerts

The Passaic River Bridge project, which began in 2021, aims to replace the superstructure and widen the lanes and shoulders. Construction is expected to continue until late 2026.

