Passaic Man Exposes Himself Lying On Sidewalk In Front Of Child In Clifton, Police Say

Clifton Police say that around 12:36 p.m., an officer working a traffic control job for a utility contractor was approached by a witness who reported seeing a man lying on the sidewalk with his genitals exposed, performing a lewd act, Clifton PD Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The complainant was accompanied by a small child, police said, and several other adults and juveniles were present in the area at the time, Anderson said.

The suspect, identified as Omar Torres, 45, of Passaic, allegedly fled after learning police had been called. Officer Justin Davila, who was initially contacted by the witness, found Torres nearby and detained him, police said.

Following an on-scene investigation involving several officers and detectives from the Clifton Police Juvenile Division, Torres was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Contact and Lewdness, specifically where the offender would reasonably expect to be observed by someone under the age of 13, Anderson said.

Torres was processed and transferred to the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Corrections Hub pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.