Passaic Man, 43, Charged With Using Google, Whats App To Collect 450 Child Porn Videos

A 43-year-old Passaic man apparently thought he could traffic more than 450 child pornography videos on Google and WhatsApp without being caught, authorities said.

Jorge Avilavelez
Jorge Avilavelez Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Jorge Avilavelez was arrested earlier this week following an investigation by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crime Against Children Task Force in tandem with the county prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

He's remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with three various counts of child endangerment and two counts of obstruction.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik jointly announced the arrest on Thursday, June 8.

