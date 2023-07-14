Passaic Man, 34, Among Three Dead In Illinois Bus Crash

The crash, which is under investigation by the National Transportation Board and Illinois State Police, also injured more than a dozen people.

It happened around 1:55 a.m., and involved three commercial motor vehicles on the westbound side of the highway in Madison County, Illinois State Police said.

In the wake of Vasquez-Rodriguez's passing, a fundraiser has been created to help transport his body back to his native Peru. As of Friday, July 14, more than $1,400 has been raised.

Vasquez-Rodriguez left Peru to provide for a better life for his family, Gabriela Benitez, who organized the fundraiser said.

"There are no words to comfort at a time like this and that is why financial aid would help them alleviate their great sorrow a little," Benitez wrote in Spanish.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

