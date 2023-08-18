Passaic County Toddler Dies After 3-Year Cancer Battle

Liam was just a newborn when he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancerous tumor that he battled for all three years of his short life.

"Chief Liam truly exemplified courage, strength, and bravery as he battled cancer," the Totowa Fire Department said in Facebook post. "Liam’s legacy will forever live on in our department, and his family will remain in our thoughts and prayers. We love you Liam."

The Little Falls PBA remembered Liam as a true warrior.

"We’re grateful that you came into our lives at only a few months old as you made an impact on all of our lives over the past few years," the Little Falls PBA said in a social media post. You will always be apart of our family and you will forever be in our hearts.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

