Light Drizzle 80°

SHARE

Passaic County Family Whose Home Destroyed By Fire Sees Community Support

The Fuquene family has been reeling since their West Clifton home was destroyed after being struck by lightning and catching on fire. 

The Fuquene's family was destroyed by a fire.
The Fuquene's family was destroyed by a fire. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

While the family of seven made it out safely, they lost their home and personal belongings and are currently staying in a hotel, which has put a financial strain on the family. A fundraiser has been set up to support the family. As of Friday, July 21, almost $4,000 has been raised.

Raquel White, who organized the fundraiser, said money raised will assist the family with expenses not covered by insurance and help them rebuild their lives.

To view the fundraiser, click here. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE