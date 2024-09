The ticket from the Wednesday, Sept. 11 Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at the convenience store at 218 Pompton Turnpike in Little Falls. The prize was $1,704,450.

The winning numbers were: 09, 13, 18, 36 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02. The Bullseye number was 09. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.