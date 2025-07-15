Parsippany Motorcyclist Suffers Fractured Pelvis, Internal Injuries In Edison Crash: Police

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, near the Raceway gas station at Route 27 and Highway Terrace, according to Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

A 72-year-old Edison woman was heading north on Route 27 when she made a left turn into the gas station. She turned in front of the oncoming motorcycle, which struck her vehicle and threw the motorcyclist from his bike, police said.

The woman’s car then spun and hit a third vehicle that was stopped at the gas station exit, trying to turn onto Route 27, Bryan said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with a fractured pelvis and other internal injuries, including to his lungs. He was sedated and taken into emergency surgery and could not provide a statement, police said.

The 72-year-old driver remained at the scene. Police said she showed no signs of impairment, was cooperative, and provided a statement. The third driver, a 47-year-old Highland Park resident, turned over dash cam video from their vehicle.

Officer Piperato is leading the crash investigation. No criminal charges are pending and none are expected, Bryan said.

