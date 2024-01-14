Paroled Child Porn Collector Reoffended Right After Release: Bergen Prosecutor

Robert Setnitzky, 61, was originally busted by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives with nearly 25,000 child porn files in September 2019.

Rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial, the Montvale native took a plea deal in exchange for a sentence with a three-year maximum and no minimum.

He was released last March and apparently was unemployed when he took a room at the Courtyard by Marriott on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale, records show.

Setnitzky was returned to state custody four months later following his arrest at the hotel by parole officers last July, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“He was believed to be in possession of child sexual abuse material” at the time, the prosecutor said.

Setnitzky has remained at Northern State Prison in Newark since then. He would’ve been eligible for parole this coming July.

However, detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crime unit conducted a forensic investigation of his electronic devices and found the suspected porn files, Musella said.

They served Setnitzky with a criminal complaint at the prison earlier this month, he said.

