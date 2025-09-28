Parents Warned As Window Blinds Recalled For Child Safety Violations

Amazon seller Persilux is recalling about 133,000 Persilux Zebra Blinds, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 25. The blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC. The recall covers Persilux Zebra Blinds sold in beige, black, dark gray, light gray, and white.

Sizes range from 22 to 73 inches wide and 64 to 72 inches high. The blinds were sold on Amazon between June 2023 and June 2025 for $40 to $124.

Customers are urged to stop using the blinds immediately and contact Persilux for a free repair kit. The kit includes a replacement cord wand and installation instructions.

Buyers must cut and remove the cord, then send a photo of the modified blinds to [email protected].

You can learn more about the recall on Persilux's website.

