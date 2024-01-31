Close CALL: Parents' Frightening Moments End When Police Find Suicidal Teen On NJTransit Tracks

The boy's frightened mother called Paramus police Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, after he reportedly threatened to take his own life, they said.

Paramus police pinged the teen's cell phone and relayed it to their Ridgewood colleagues and alerted NJ Transit.

Commuter trains were temporarily halted and a drone requested as police scoured the area.

They quickly found the teen between Oak Street and Upper Boulevard just south of Ho-Ho-Kus after 10:30 a.m., then reunited him with his mother.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

