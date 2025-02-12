Parents Fight Back After NJ DUI Super Returns To Work

George Chidiac, the superintendent for the Stafford Township School District, was placed on leave last year after he was arrested for driving under intoxication last October, after crashing into a utility pole in Berkeley Township, causing a power outage, Berkeley Township police said.

Police said Chidiac, 52, was walking away from his gray Kia Forte when officers arrived. He told the officers he was "going home to get help." When questioned further, Chidiac admitted the damaged car was his and said he had consumed a "couple of drinks" at Stonefire Bar and Grill in Beachwood, the arrest report said. Officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath and that his speech was slurred.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Chidiac shared a "Superintendents Message", where he praised the work students were doing and reminded that school was closed for Presidents Day.

A Change.org petition is now calling for Chidiac's termination.

"His actions have cast a dark shadow over our township," Monique Lin, who organized the petition said. "If our children are taught not to drink and drive, to respect others, then why should we accept someone at the helm who disregards these fundamental principles? These behaviors do not reflect the values we strive to instill in our children, and we firmly believe that his continued employment undermines the integrity of our education system."

Chidiac and School Board President Tammy Wagner had not responded to immediate requests for comment as of press time. The story will be updated if they do.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 12, the petition has 366 signatures.

In 2021, the Stafford Board of Education’s insurance carrier paid $425,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused Chidiac retaliating against her after she rebuffed his repeated requests for a sexual relationship, Asbury Park Press reported.

In the lawsuit, the woman said she received 28 phone calls from Chidiac between 1:18 a.m. and 2:03 a.m. When she answered the last call, Chidiac appeared “intoxicated and/or inebriated" and he “begged desperately for plaintiff to come and meet him at a bar," Asbury Park Press reported.

"No parent wants their child’s well being and education in the hands of a guy who has to blow into his car to start it," said one petition signer.

