Historic Paramus Property Getting New Life: Sale Paves Way For 40 Townhouses

NAI James E. Hanson, a New Jersey-based commercial real estate firm, announced the sale of a 4-acre parcel at 143 W. Ridgewood Ave., in Paramus, where a 40-unit townhome development (which will include eight affordable housing units) and a restored historic home-turned-office are planned.

The application for the site, known as Liger Crossing, was approved by the Planning Board in July. See the application attached at the bottom of this news story.

It was not immediately clear how much the property sold for.

The property — located at the signalized intersection of Paramus Road and West Ridgewood Avenue — was formerly a local garden center and, before that, a historic residence and Revolutionary War-era grist mill, according to NAI Hanson.

“The sale of 143 W. Ridgewood Avenue underscores the strong demand for well-located, development-ready parcels in northern New Jersey,” said Walters. “Opportunities of this size and visibility are extremely limited in Paramus, and the site’s zoning flexibility and adjacency to major healthcare and residential anchors make it ideal for future development.”

Kristofich added that his team’s understanding of the local market and the property’s long-standing challenges helped secure “a local buyer with the expertise to obtain the necessary approvals to finally bring this property into the 21st century, while respecting its colonial past.”

Situated along the eastern bank of the Saddle River and across from the Ridgewood Duck Pond, the site offers scenic surroundings and access to the Saddle River County Park trail system, features that NAI Hanson says will appeal to future homeowners.

The firm’s Jonathan Kristofich, Michael G. Walters, Cameron Silverstein, and Ayush Patel represented the longtime private seller and procured the buyer, Liger Crossing, LLC, in the deal.

