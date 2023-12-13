Paramus Police Department Drops New Holiday PSA Starring The Grinch

No, it wasn't a real holiday package thief bust. It was Paramus police taking a new approach — with a dash of Christmas spirit — to package thefts.

They released the video starring none other than the Grinch himself, and a few of their officers, on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

"The uptick in thefts of unattended packages being delivered to homes has gone up so much over the years, we were trying to think of an attention-grabbing way to make people more vigilant in protecting their deliveries," Paramus Police Capt. James Teehan said.

"Even though the video is lighthearted in nature, we want people to be more vigilant in protecting deliveries to their homes."

"Today was a good day," Officer Andrews says in the clip. "The good guys won. Taking packages off of people's porches before the holidays- you really are a mean one. That might work in Whoville, but not in Paramus."

