Paramus PD Recreates OJ Chase On Route 17 For Ford Bronco Contest

The Paramus Police Department dropped a six-minute spoof on Tuesday, Sept. 9, as its entry into the All-American Ford statewide competition, where police departments across New Jersey are vying for a fully equipped Ford Bronco.

The video with the most Instagram likes wins — and Paramus clearly went all in.

Filmed along Route 17, the parody kicks off with a fake carjacking, with "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Frank Catania as the “victim” and The Grinch — a repeat offender from past Paramus PD videos — behind the wheel of the white Bronco.

“It’s been 30 years since I’ve seen this,” newscaster Scott Ferrall says in the clip, a nod to the infamous 1994 low-speed O.J. Simpson pursuit.

“The Grinch, again!” Chief Guidetti exclaims. “Who caught the Grinch last time?... If we can’t catch him, find someone who could. Find a Bronco who could catch that Bronco.”

“The chief has made catching the Grinch a top priority,” Capt. Jimmy Teehan tells patrolmen during a tongue-in-cheek briefing.

From there, the search spirals into a hilarious montage of “Broncos” around town — including a miniature horse at a local farm, two little girls in an electric toy Ford Bronco, and wrestler Enzo Amore leaning on a Bronco outside headquarters, and more.

Click here to watch the full video and, if you feel so inclined, smash the like button to help the department win their brand-new customized Bronco.

