Paramus PD Recreates OJ Chase On Route 17 For Ford Bronco Contest

This is the most Bergen County Bronco chase ever.

Paramus PD recreates the infamous OJ Simpson Ford Bronco chase in vying for a brand-new Bronco.

 Photo Credit: Paramus PD
Cecilia Levine
The Paramus Police Department dropped a six-minute spoof on Tuesday, Sept. 9, as its entry into the All-American Ford statewide competition, where police departments across New Jersey are vying for a fully equipped Ford Bronco. 

The video with the most Instagram likes wins — and Paramus clearly went all in.

Filmed along Route 17, the parody kicks off with a fake carjacking, with "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Frank Catania as the “victim” and The Grinch — a repeat offender from past Paramus PD videos — behind the wheel of the white Bronco.

“It’s been 30 years since I’ve seen this,” newscaster Scott Ferrall says in the clip, a nod to the infamous 1994 low-speed O.J. Simpson pursuit.

“The Grinch, again!” Chief Guidetti exclaims. “Who caught the Grinch last time?... If we can’t catch him, find someone who could. Find a Bronco who could catch that Bronco.”

“The chief has made catching the Grinch a top priority,” Capt. Jimmy Teehan tells patrolmen during a tongue-in-cheek briefing. 

From there, the search spirals into a hilarious montage of “Broncos” around town — including a miniature horse at a local farm, two little girls in an electric toy Ford Bronco, and wrestler Enzo Amore leaning on a Bronco outside headquarters, and more.

Click here to watch the full video and, if you feel so inclined, smash the like button to help the department win their brand-new customized Bronco.

