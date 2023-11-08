Paramus' Orange Lantern Sold After 90 Years: 'I Will Miss You All'

The Orange Lantern, a Paramus watering hole known as being "the" spot to watch the big game, has been sold, Gene Faatz announced on social media on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The restaurant had been owned by the Faatz family for 90 years, with Faatz retiring after 60 years.

"It has been a fantastic journey," Faatz said. "The biggest thank you goes to my wife Maria for putting up with me and all the late nights, weekends, and holidays that we missed."

Fans of The Orange Lantern need not worry, Faatz said. The new owners plan on running the restaurant the same way and existing staff will be staying on.

"The most amazing part of my time has been meeting the greatest customers and friends that every owner in this business would absolutely love to have," Faatz said. "I will miss you all."

