Paramus Police ESU Officer Hospitalized In Crash Responding To Emergency, Chief Says

A Paramus Emergency Services police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning, May 15, following a crash  while responding to an emergency, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m., Guidetti said. Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Fairview Avenue will remain detoured while the investigation is underway. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

One person was apparently ejected from a vehicle, though it was not immediately confirmed if that person was the officer or the truck driver, according to incident reporter Boyd A. Loving, who is at the scene.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, Guidetti said.

