Paramus Officer Nabs Teens In Route 17 Stop With Nearly Two Dozen Pieces Of Stolen Mail

Officer Nicholas Tanelli stopped their speeding Toyota Highlander near Midland Avenue on southbound Route 17 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5, Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

The driver, Robert Marte-Nunez, 18, of Queens didn't have a license, registration or insurance for the vehicle, the chief said.

Tanelli was talking with Marte-Nunez when he spotted the unopened mail strewn around the passenger compartment, Guidetti said.

All had various addresses from the two northwest Bergen towns, he said.

Marte-Nunez and Michael Morban, 18, of Manhattan, were arrested and a juvenile from Teaneck who was with them was detained, the chief said.

The 18-year-olds were charged with possession of stolen property and ID theft, the chief said. The younger teen was issued a delinquency complaint charging the same offenses, Guidetti said.

Marte-Nunez also received summonses for reckless driving and not having a license, registration or insurance, he said.

All three were released pending court action.

The Paramus Postal Inspector and police from both Saddle River and Upper Saddle River were notified, Guidetti noted.

