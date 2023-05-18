Paramus LEAD Carnival Returns: Dates, Times Announced

Supported by the Paramus Police Department, the annual event at the Westfield Garden State Plaza is set to open on Thursday, May 25.

A ferris wheel, motorcycle stuntmen, a fun house, and food trucks are just some of the attractions set to make their grand return.

This year's dates are:

Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29

Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday, June 4

Wednesday June, 7 to Sunday, June 11

Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day.

"The Paramus Police department is looking forward to welcoming the carnival once again this year," Paramus Police Capt. Jimmy Teehan said. "We are excited to partner with LEAD to further opportunities for law enforcement and our community to gather in such an exciting way. "

Proceeds from the carnival support the local and national Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (LEAD) organization.

Founded in 2014 by retired New Milford Detective Nick De Mauro, LEAD offers curriculum services in 41 states.

It's supported by police officers committed to protecting youth and communities from the proliferation of drugs, drug related crimes, bullying and violence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.