Paramus Garage Fire Doused

The smoky, two-alarm fire ignited in the attic area of the two-car garage on Broad Avenue off North Fairview Avenue near Route 17 around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Firefighters cut their way in and had the blaze knocked in under a half hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Paramus Police Emergency Services unit responded with borough firefighters. Coverage was handled by mutual aid responders.

The Paramus Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause.

