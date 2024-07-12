Paramus Church Pastor, 74, Charged With 21 Counts Of Sex Assault Against Juvenile: Prosecutor

Stephen E. Sweet became the center of an investigation on Thursday, July 11, on a tip that he'd sexually assaulted a juvenile in the past, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit found that Sweet "committed various acts of sexual contact and sexual assault on multiple occasions over the course of several years," when the child was between the ages of 13 and 18 at various locations in River Edge, Paramus, and Ridgewood.

Sweet was arrested and charged with counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, ten counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He was arrested in Paramus and remanded to the Bergen County Jail for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

