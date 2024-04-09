Paramus Boy, 10, Goes Missing For Nearly 10 Hours, Social Media Helps Find Him

As usual, the social media machine kicked into gear -- and, sure enough, it made a difference.

The boy left school around 8:45 a.m. Monday, April 8, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti explained.

Although the chief didn't say why, it was believed the boy had some type of disagreement with a family member.

The teen was last seen walking into a wooded area in Saddle River Park, Guidetti said.

Police called to the school immediately launched an all-out search, the chief said. They were assisted by first responders from the borough and surrounding towns and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, he said.

Meanwhile, members of Guidetti's Juvenile Bureau collected information that they shared on social media.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when a citizen driving through Saddle River who'd seen the police post spotted a boy walking through the neighborhood. He was wearing a Paramus Catholic uniform along with a puffer jacket and black winter hat.

Saddle River police picked the teen up a short time later.

"He didn't appear to be injured," Guidetti said, "but out of an abundance of caution was transported to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation."

The chief commended everyone involved in the search for their "swift response and collaborative efforts."

"We credit the use of social media in aiding the search efforts and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the concerned citizen for their vigilance in locating the juvenile," he added.

