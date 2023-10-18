Paramus Barnes & Noble Sets Opening Date At New Location

And according to its customers, that's seven months too long.

The treasured book store which closed last February after 28 years at 765 Route 17 S., has announced an opening date for its new location.

Drumroll please: Black Friday.

Barnes & Noble will be opening on Friday, Nov. 24 at 634 Route 17 N, which was formerly home to Big Lots! and previously, Toys R Us.

Customers took to the comment section on Instagram to express their excitement.

"So happy to see this post!🙌" one person said, while another added, "Finally!!!! 🙌❤️🥳."

Meanwhile, the book store has been sharing photos of the renovations.

The Hackensack Barnes & Noble at the Shops at Riverside remains open.

