Paramount Pulls Plug On Dexter: Original Sin

Paramount is shifting its focus to Dexter: Resurrection, bringing Michael C. Hall’s antihero back to center stage.

On Friday, Aug. 22, Paramount opted not to proceed with season two of Dexter: Original Sin after announcing a renewal in April. The Hollywood Reporter says the 1991-set prequel had been idle since its first season wrapped, with no production start ever scheduled.

Original Sin featured Patrick Gibson as a college-age Dexter and Christian Slater as Harry, mapping the code that turned trauma into vigilantism.

The series also introduced Molly Brown as Debra and Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, teeing up early versions of Miami Metro dynamics.

Dexter: Resurrection is surging instead, with a writers room for a second season set to open soon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hall returns alongside David Zayas as Angel Batista, James Remar as Harry, and Jack Alcott as Harrison, with John Lithgow’s Trinity teased as a spectral presence.

The franchise now spans four series: Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Original Sin, and Dexter: Resurrection.

It’s a lineage that started with Miami’s blood-spatter ace hiding a kill room behind the badge and grew into a streaming-era universe.

Fans know the signature shocks: Trinity’s murder of Rita (Julie Benz) shattered the title character, and Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) ultimately learned her brother’s secret.

New Blood ended with Harrison pulling the trigger on Dexter, a twist Resurrection is poised to complicate.

Clyde Phillips continues to steer the world-building, with a Trinity Killer origin story also in development.

Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection are streaming on Paramount+ Showtime.

