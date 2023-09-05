Fair 84°

Panic Attack: Clifton Thief Snatches Running SUV With Dog Inside

Some anxious moments for a dog owner ended after an SUV stolen from outside a Clifton market was abandoned in Paterson.

"Chico" was in a red Honda Pilot that was left running -- and quickly taken from -- outside the J&J Mini Mart at the corner of Ackerman Avenue at Harrison Place shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, police said.
Jerry DeMarco
The thief apparently discovered the French bulldog sharing the ride and quickly bailed out after reaching Paterson.

A safe and sound Chico was returned to his anxious owner a short time later, Bracken said.

Police are investigating.

