PalPark Resident, 25, Charged With Raping Pre-Teen Multiple Times

Edmer Ajualip Perez was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and has remained in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

He's charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as two sexual assault counts and a single child endangerment through sexual conduct charge.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit began investigating along with Palisades Park police following a tip from the state Division of Child Protection & Permanency.

They found that the 5-foot-4-inch, 144-pound Perez – a Mexican national who lives in an East Columbia Avenue apartment alongside Route 46 -- sexually assaulted the child more than once, the prosecutor said.

