Overcast 81°

SHARE

Palisades Park Police Officer Arrested On Litany Of Charges (Breaking)

A Palisades Park police officer has been arrested on a slew of charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and more.

Palisades Park Police Officer David Chun

Palisades Park Police Officer David Chun

 Photo Credit: Palisades Park PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

David Chun, 42, of South Hackensack, assaulted a woman on multiple occasions in Hasbrouck Heights between 2019 and 2023, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation launched Friday, July 19 revealed that Chun "threatened and assaulted a female on multiple occasions" and "endangered the welfare of two young children during the same course of conduct," Musella said.

Chun was arrested Monday, July 22 and charged with five counts of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of second- degree aggravated assault,one count of third-degree aggravated assault, one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault, seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree terroristic threats, one count of third-degree terroristic threats, and one count of criminal mischief, a disorderly persons offense. 

Chun was remanded to the Bergen County Jail for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

According to NorthJersey.com, Chun was placed on administrative leave last August after being charged with simple assault. He later filed a lawsuit against Palisades Park and its police chief alleging retalitation.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE