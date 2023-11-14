Palisades Park Officer Struck By Passing Vehicle Recovering From Broken Bones

The officer had just gotten out of his cruiser at 5th Street and East Brinkerhoff Avenue when he was struck by a passing 2024 Honda CRV shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Lt. George Beck said.

A medical chopper was requested and then canceled. An ambulance took the officer to Hackensack University Medical Center with an escort as officers along the way secured all major intersections.

He was in stable condition, Beck said.

The driver, who remained at the scene, received summonses for offenses that included running a stop sign, the lieutenant said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit responded as a precaution because a police officer was involved and initial indications were that the injuries could be life-threatening.

