Palisades Interstate Parkway Officer, 22, Charged With Tapping Police Database To Stalk Victim

A now-former Palisades Interstate Parkway police officer used information from a law enforcement database to stalk an individual in Passaic County, authorities charged.

Amir Sikder
Amir Sikder Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR / FACEBOOK
Jerry DeMarco
Amir Sikder, 22, of Paterson was able to find the victim in Wayne after tapping into the database, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Steven Shallop said in a joint announcement on Friday, Oct. 6.

Sikder was arrested in Totowa on Thursday by members of Valdes’s Public Integrity Unit following a probe with Detectives from McNiff’s Criminal Investigations Division, they said.

He was released pending a scheduled Oct. 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of stalking and what’s known as illegal access and disclosure.

