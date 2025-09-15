Palestinian Author: Zionists Bullied NJ Bookstore Into Canceling My Signing

Jenan Matari, author of "Everything Grows in Jiddo’s Garden," said in an Instagram reel posted Sunday, Sept. 14, that Watchung Booksellers called off her scheduled signing the same day of the event.

Matari said the cancellation came after “Zionist pressure, bullying and harassment,” which she claimed “made staff feel so unsafe that they canceled my event.”

“I didn’t appreciate being framed as the danger in the community when it’s actually the zionists who put the community danger,” Matari said. She added that she was “never offered an apology or opportunity to chat,” and that Watchung Booksellers “never responded” to her about the decision.

Community groups quickly stepped in, Matari said, with Jewish Voice for Peace of Northern NJ, Montclair Quakers, and Word Up Community Bookshop in Manhattan organizing a new signing after the cancellation.

“This book is my family history, this book is my story,” Matari said. “So if you have a problem with me you have a problem with a book just because I’m angry that I’ve been watching my people die… especially the last two years… just because I’m an adult doesn’t mean you can disconnect me from the story I’ve worked on… and that my family has lived.”

Simon & Schuster describes "Everything Grows in Jiddo’s Garden" as a debut picture book about a young girl who learns from her grandfather’s garden how to connect with her heritage. The publisher says the story explores “themes of displacement, belonging, and an enduring connection to the land.”

Matari said the store’s decision to cancel the event showed which side they stood with amid the war between Hamas and Israel: “the people who did this,” she said, before showing images of Palestinian children and families injured in bombings in Gaza.

She said that the real danger to the community comes from “zionists who go in and harass you” and from prioritizing “profit over people’s lives.” Matari added that the store is now “unsafe for Palestinians and all who empathize with Palestinians.”

Daily Voice has reached out to both Matari and Watchung Booksellers for comment.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists kidnapped hundreds of Israelis, nearly 10% of Gaza's population has been killed or injured, CNN reports, citing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. As of press time, 48 hostages remain in Gaza.

Matari's LinkedIn page shows she majored in journalism and media with a minor in psychology at Rutgers University and that she's the Founder & CEO of ZAYTOUN Publicity. Her bio on the Simon & Schuster website says:

Jenan A. Matari is an award-winning Palestinian American storyteller. Her work centers on narratives of resistance, resilience and culture, weaving the struggles of Indigenous peoples globally into her advocacy for Palestinian liberation.

