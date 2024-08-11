Palatial Estate With Indoor Pool, Regulation Tennis Courts Yours To Rent In Bergen County

The 25,000-square-foot gated estate at 105 Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River was purchased last month for $7.07 million.

Now, it could be yours to rent for $40,000 a month with Joshua Baris of NJLux.

With six six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two powder rooms, the castle sits on nearly 4.5 acres and is the epitome of private, luxury living.

Highlights include a heated indoor swimming pool with 24-foot waterfalls and a stone patio overlooking the backyard, a banquet-sized dining room, chef's eat-in kitchen with commercial grade stainless steel appliances, large open formal living room and elegant library, according to the listing.

The master suite comes with walk-in closets, a dressing room, master bath and large private terrace.

Courtyard parking, four attached garages and regulation tennis court with stadium lighting completes the dream home.

