Partly Cloudy 69°

SHARE

Palatial Estate With Indoor Pool, Regulation Tennis Courts Yours To Rent In Bergen County

Meet the "Stone Palace."

This private, gated luxury estate is approximately 25,000-square-foot palace is available for rent.

 Photo Credit: Joshua NJLUX Baris
105 Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River.

105 Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River.

Photo Credit: NJLux
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The 25,000-square-foot gated estate at 105 Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River was purchased last month for $7.07 million. 

Now, it could be yours to rent for $40,000 a month with Joshua Baris of NJLux.

With six six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two powder rooms, the castle sits on nearly 4.5 acres and is the epitome of private, luxury living.

Highlights include a heated indoor swimming pool with 24-foot waterfalls and a stone patio overlooking the backyard, a banquet-sized dining room, chef's eat-in kitchen with commercial grade stainless steel appliances, large open formal living room and elegant library, according to the listing. 

The master suite comes with walk-in closets, a dressing room, master bath and large private terrace. 

Courtyard parking, four attached garages and regulation tennis court with stadium lighting completes the dream home.

Click here for the complete listing from NJLux.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE