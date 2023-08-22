Fair 77°

Pair Sentenced In 100 MPH Edison Street Race Crash That Killed US Army Hopeful

A pair of men from Central New Jersey were sentenced in connection with a fatal street race, authorities said.

Diana Somarriba
Diana Somarriba Photo Credit: Facebook/ Diana Somarriba
Jon Craig
Daniel Girgis, 18, of Dayton was sentenced to three years in New Jersey State Prison and Tyler Dickerson, 19, of Monmouth Junction, was sentenced to one year in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center for the crime, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Diana Somarriba, 18, of South Brunswick, was a passenger in Girgis' vehicle at the time of the Route 1 and Fox Road crash on Jan. 20, 2022. When police arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a high-speed race. 

Girgis lost control of his vehicle, which exceeded 100 miles per hour, sending it into a vacant building, Ciccone said. Diana was pronounced dead and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

On Jan. 13, Girgis pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide, and on March 16, Dickerson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault-by-auto. 

A rising senior at the time of the crash, Diana was making plans to join the US Army, according to her obituary and GoFundMe campaign.

She was remembered on the GoFundMe as "the most generous, goofy and amazing person," with a knack for making others laugh.

