Pair Of Packed Delta Regional Jets Collide On Taxiway At LaGuardia

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Endeavor Air Flight 5047, a CRJ‑900 inbound to its gate, struck Endeavor Air Flight 5155, also a CRJ‑900, at the intersection of Taxiways M and A around 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Air traffic control had instructed Flight 5155 to hold short and yield to the other aircraft, the agency said, adding that it is investigating. The National Transportation Safety Board will also review the incident.

Flight 5155 was departing for Roanoke, Virginia, and Flight 5047 had arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Air traffic control audio and local reports indicated the right wing of Flight 5155 hit the nose of Flight 5047 during the taxi, consistent with the visible damage seen after the impact.

Passengers from both aircraft were bused from the taxiway back to the terminal while Delta arranged hotel rooms, food, and rebooking.

The Port Authority said overall airport operations were not affected. The FAA advised contacting the airline for passenger information and emphasized that a full investigation is underway to determine how two aircraft converged despite a hold‑short instruction.

