18 Unsolved Burglaries Cracked: Pair Arrested In Months-Long North Jersey Spree

A months-long investigation found Kali J. Carter, 49, of East Orange, and Demetrius D. Hale, 49, of Bergenfield, were responsible for the incidents, all of which were residential burglaries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Below is a list of each incident:

January 2024: Residential burglaries in Ho-Ho-Kus, Hackensack, Paramus, Ridgewood (two), Chatham; attempted burglary in West Orange

February 2024: Residential burglaries in Hasbrouck Heights, West Orange, Livingston

March 2024: Residential burglary in Hackensack.

June 2024: Residential burglary in the Township of Washington, Leonia, Wyckoff, Hackensack, West Orange (two), Parsippany, Verona.

A careful review of surveillance footage and phone records linked Carter and Hale to the cases, Musella said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Reduction Task Force executed search warrants at the suspects' homes, and both were arrested without incident.

A .380 caliber semiautomatic Bersa Thunder handgun was seized from Carter's home, Musella said.

Both Carter and Hale were charged with 16 counts of various burglary and theft offenses. Following the discovery of the firearm, Carter was charged with weapons offenses, Musella said.

