Painter Dies After Fall From Ridgewood Roof, Was Seeking Better Life In U.S., Brother Says

Ridgewood police said they responded to 152 Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 1:45 p.m. for a report of an adult male who had fallen. The victim’s brother, Carlos Solis, identified him to Daily Voice as Heriberto Solís Fallas, 40, of Irvington.

As previously reported, Solís had been working on the roof when he fell and was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson with serious injuries, according to police. He died the following day. OSHA was notified and began an investigation, noting that Solís had been working for C&W Painting, which had no prior inspection history.

“He came seeking a better life,” his family told Daily Voice, describing him as “a very dedicated and responsible person, always willing to help and serve others.” Solís was also the devoted father of two daughters, ages 14 and 12.

A GoFundMe created to help return his body to Costa Rica had raised more than $2,000 as of press time.

An obituary posted by Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark said Solís passed away on Aug. 13. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral and Mass on Thursday, Aug. 21, at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Newark. Interment will take place in Costa Rica.

